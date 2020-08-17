THE sex worker charged with the manslaughter of a Brisbane businessman at a Cairns hotel was on parole at the time of the alleged incident.

Madeleine Lewin, 32, is alleged to have been the last person to see Anthony Brady, 52, alive after he went missing last week.

Mr Brady had been in Cairns on a business trip from Monday last week and was due to fly home on Thursday, but never arrived.

The body of Anthony Brady was found in a Cairns hotel last Friday. Picture Police Media



His body was located in the Sunshine Tower Hotel on Friday.

Ms Lewin, who is understood to originally be from New South Wales, was arrested at a Manoora residence on Sunday and charged with manslaughter.

Madeleine Lewin, 32, is charged with manslaughter. Picture Police Media

She did not physically appear in court and her solicitor Mark Butler asked for the case to be adjourned until Tuesday as they awaited a decision from the parole board regarding the suspension of her parole.

The court was not told what she was on parole for.

Police are expected to speak about the case later today.

Originally published as Twist in case of sex worker accused of Cairns hotel death