Health

Two arrested, shops closed amid Noosa COVID scare

by Chris Clarke
10th Aug 2020 2:10 PM
Two young women from NSW have been arrested at a Noosa shopping centre and will be tested for coronavirus after arriving in Queensland before the state border was closed.

It is believed some shops have been closed as a result.

Witnesses reported seeing two females being transported by police from the shopping centre into a police vehicle with masks on.

"Two young girls got stopped outside the shop and told to sit on the floor, police gave them masks and shut all the doors of the shops, we're all locked in," one woman said.

 

 

