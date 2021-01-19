Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people have been seriously injured – one critically – following an incident on a rooftop at a cafe.
Two people have been seriously injured – one critically – following an incident on a rooftop at a cafe.
News

Two burnt and one critical after horror cafe cafe incident

by Elise Williams
19th Jan 2021 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people, both in their 30s, have been rushed to hospital with serious electrical burns to the upper portion of their bodies following a workplace incident on the Gold Coast.

The incident, believed to have occurred on the roof of the Pit Stop Cafe in Ashmore about 10.20am, has left two people with electrical burns to large portions of their upper bodies, while the cause of their injuries remain unclear.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, the pair, whose genders are unknown, had been in a serious condition when critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit arrived at the scene on Southport Nerang Rd.

One patient was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital with significant burns to their head and chest, while the other - who also suffered burns to the same region of their body - has been transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

 

 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters arrived at the scene within five minutes of receiving a triple-0 call, however the source of what caused the injury remained unclear.

Police are on scene, however are awaiting assistance from Energex to render the area safe to access, while officers from Workplace Health and Safety are expected to arrive shortly.

It's expected the area will remain under police guard for hours to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Two burnt, one critical, after horror cafe cafe incident

accident electrocution

Just In

    Just In

      Armed police swarm NSW street

      Armed police swarm NSW street
      • 19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

      Top Stories

        His name’s Scott and he’s here to help

        Premium Content His name’s Scott and he’s here to help

        Politics Nearly 18 months after his first visit, the Prime Minister is checking on the progress of drought-hit Queensland communities.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Road remains closed with weir still over its capacity

        Premium Content Road remains closed with weir still over its capacity

        News Drivers are urged to use an alternate route while the water levels continue to...

        Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        Premium Content Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        News “I’m elected by the people of Capricornia, so I stand up for the people of...