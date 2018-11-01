Menu
The Fraser Coast has had two car accidents hospitalise people in the space of 10 minutes this morning.
Two car crashes within 10 minutes

Jessica Lamb
1st Nov 2018 8:37 AM

IN THE space of just 10 minutes, two separate road accidents have resulted in three people taken to hospital in the Fraser Coast this morning.

At about 5.50am a man in his 30s was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with chest pain after a car crashed into a light pole on Burrum Heads Rd.

Ten minutes later, a three car crash in Walker St and Pallas St in Maryborough saw a woman in her 30s and a man in his 30s taken to Maryborough Hospital with a knee injury and neck pain respectively.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crashes.

