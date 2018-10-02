Menu
Two cars collide on Warrego Highway west of Dalby

Tara Miko
by
2nd Oct 2018 1:34 PM

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway west of Dalby.

Initial reports suggest a car and a railway cart have collided off the highway near Baining, a small hamlet west of Dalby on the Western Downs.

The vehicles are believed to have collided between the highway and a railway line.

The Warrego Highway is closed to all traffic as emergency services arrive on scene.

The crash was reported just before 1pm.

It is the second serious crash on the Warrego Highway today after a fatal multi-vehicle collision near Oakey this morning.

Toowoomba Chronicle

