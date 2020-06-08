Two caught drink-driving in past four days

INTERCEPTED: A man and a woman will face the Moranbah Magistrates Court for charges of drink-driving.

MORANBAH Police intercepted two people in four days for allegedly drink-driving.

Police patrolling Moranbah Access Road at 11.45pm last Friday stopped a car driven by a 41-year-old man.

After being taken to Moranbah Police Station, he allegedly provided a reading of 0.109 BAC.

His licence was suspended and he will appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on August 20.

Then at 12.05am on Monday morning, a 29-year-old woman was intercepted on Tallon Street.

She allegedly had a BAC of 0.167 – three times the legal limit – and will attend court on July 30.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said it was “really disappointing” that drink-drivers put others risk.

“Moranbah Police maintain a high visibility presence on the roads in and around Moranbah, placing a particular emphasis on tackling the Fatal Five and detecting those whose driving behaviour places other road users at risk,” he said.

“Whilst it is disappointing that drivers take the risk of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the fact that they are intercepted and taken off the roads show the proactive response police take to keeping the roads around Moranbah safe.”

Altogether, eight people died on Queensland roads over the weekend.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating called it “tragic”.

“We have seen a range of circumstances where families are now without loved ones,” he said.

“The number of people who have died on Queensland roads this year is up dramatically in comparison to this time last year and it’s not acceptable.

“Poor actions and decisions have grave consequences, not only for you but for those who care about you.”