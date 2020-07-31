Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

by Jeremy Pierce
31st Jul 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A BRISBANE woman has been fined and her companion arrested by NSW police after a brazen attempt to enter Queensland from coronavirus hot spots in Sydney.

The 25-year-old Brisbane woman was intercepted at a Coolangatta border checkpoint at 4am on Friday.

Despite having Queensland vehicle registration and a valid border declaration pass, she was stopped by police and officers questioned her story that she had not been in any coronavirus hot spots.

 


She eventually admitted she had spent time in Fairfield and Campbelltown in recent days, while her passenger was arrested after it was discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest in NSW.

He was this morning in custody with Tweed Heads police.

The driver was fined $4004 and denied entry to Queensland after she refused to go into hotel quarantine at her own expense.

Her vehicle has been flagged with police and she faces arrest if she tries to enter the state again in the next week.

Gold Coast Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the intercept should serve as a warning to anyone trying to enter Queensland from banned locations that even having a valid border declaration pass was not enough to avoid police attention.

"This is a perfect example of how random checks can catch people out even if they have a valid border declaration pass," he said.

 

 

Originally published as Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

More Stories

border coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Simple confusion lands devoted father in court

        premium_icon Simple confusion lands devoted father in court

        Crime He was working hard to provide a better life for his family, but missed one small, crucial requirement

        300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        premium_icon 300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        News 300 per cent spike in COVID-19 testing after new cases revealed

        IN COURT: Everyone facing Mackay, Moranbah courts

        premium_icon IN COURT: Everyone facing Mackay, Moranbah courts

        Crime Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different...