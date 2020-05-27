Menu
Two people arrested after Sydney baby formula crime syndicate uncovered. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Two charged in baby formula syndicate

27th May 2020 5:34 AM

A man and a woman have been charged with running a baby formula crime syndicate in southwest Sydney.

Detectives arrested a 45-year-old man during a vehicle stop in Padstow about 11am on Tuesday, before a Bankstown business and a Chester Hill home were raided.

More than 250 tins of baby formula, $45,000 in cash and various other health and beauty items, all believed to be stolen, were seized.

 

Bankstown detectives have arrested two people as part of an investigation into the co-ordinated theft and distribution of baby formula in Sydney’s southwest. Picture: NSW Police
A 41-year-old woman, who owned the Bankstown business, was also arrested.

Police allege the man was stealing the baby formula from shops and onselling it to the woman, who knowingly sold it in her shop.

He's been charged with 35 counts of shoplifting, six counts of disposing of stolen property, driving while disqualified and breaching bail.

 

A 45-year-old man during a vehicle stop at Gibson Ave, Padstow, about 11am today. picture: NSW Police
The owner of the Bankstown store – a 41-year-old woman – was also arrested during the operation. Picture: NSW Police
The woman has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property and six counts of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Both have been refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on Wednesday.

