Two clusters fuelling new infections

A small spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia over the past 24 hours has put government officials and health authorities on high alert, with two clusters continuing to fuel infections.

Another 18 people nationwide tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

That's compared to eight confirmed cases across the country one day prior.

While NSW recorded no new cases yesterday, the outbreak at the Newmarch House aged care home in western Sydney continues to have a devastating impact on its elderly residents.

And in Victoria, contacts from an outbreak at Melbourne abattoir Cedar Meats continue to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

Australia has recorded 6967 cases of COVID-19, with 3053 in New South Wales, 1509 in Victoria, 1051 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 553 in Western Australia, 225 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

Victorians wake to relaxed restrictions

Victorians can now invite five friends or family members over, attend mass or tee off at their favourite golf course, as the state officially relaxes its coronavirus restrictions.

As of 11.59pm last night, Victorians can now invite five friends or family members over to their home, but Premier Daniel Andrews has warned it is "not an invitation to host a dinner party every night of the week".

"It's not about having a rotating roster of acquaintances and associates, or your third-best friend from primary school over for a visit," he said earlier in the week.

Five friends or family allowed to visit your home

Victorians are allowed to visit beaches and some national parks however overnight stays are still banned

Up to 10 people can gather outdoors and partake in recreational activities such as golf, fishing and hiking

Victorians can attend mass and group support services such as Alcoholics Anonymous, so long as social-distancing rules are observed

Ten guests are also allowed to attend weddings

Funerals may have 20 mourners indoors or 30 outdoors

The changes will be in place until the end of May when Victoria's state of emergency ends.

Victoria's school students will also start returning to school from May 26 with all students resuming face-to-face learning by June 9.

Mr Andrews confirmed students in prep, grades 1 and 2, years 11 and 12, and at special schools will be allowed back in the classroom on May 26.

Students in years 3 to 10 will join their schoolmates from June 9.

Victoria is the last state to relax the restrictions on schools, as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

There were 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including eight connected to the Cedar Meats cluster.

Six workers and two close contacts were confirmed to have the potentially deadly virus, taking the abattoir cluster total to 85.

There have been 1509 coronavirus cases in Victoria, but only around 120 are active.



Josh Frydenberg tests negative for coronavirus

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has tested negative for coronavirus after suffering from a lengthy coughing fit in parliament yesterday.

Mr Frydenberg was giving an update on Australia's economic outlook yesterday when he began to choke and splutter, unable to speak for several minutes and needing to take a number of sips of water.

In a statement last night, Mr Frydenberg said the Deputy Chief Medical Officer has advised him to have a test for COVID-19, for symptoms he described as a "dry mouth and cough".

"Following the receipt of his advice I immediately left Parliament House to be tested," Mr Frydenberg said.

The treasurer spent his night in self-isolation awaiting the results.



Antibody tests bought by Australia 'not accurate enough'

Some 1.5 million COVID-19 antibody tests bought by the federal government aren't accurate enough to be used in Australia, a report has found.

The antibody tests were supposed to be distributed soon after they arrived in March, but a report commissioned by Health Minister Greg Hunt said they were not ready for widespread deployment, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Australian National University Professor Carola Vinuesa, one of the report's co- authors, says the tests are not useful.

"At the moment, the quality does not seem to be good enough for these tests to be deployed in large scale," she said.

"The sensitivity is not very good. They are not useful in being able to say 'you were infected'."

Australia has recorded 6966 coronavirus cases, with 6229 recovered and 97 deaths, according to data released last night.

Virus prompts changes to state laws

The NSW government has introduced legislation to change about 40 state laws in a move to tackle the virus and its economic impacts.

The NSW Legislative Council sat past midnight and into Wednesday to debate the proposals, and made a number of tweaks.

Politicians are required to socially distance in the scaled-back NSW parliament, with just 23 MPs allowed in each of the two houses at any one time.

The upper house will resume later on Wednesday morning, with their tweaks to return to the lower house for debate later.

Payroll changes

The amendments would allow payroll tax exemptions for JobKeeper payments to stood-down workers, and change statutory leave laws to provide alternatives to workers standing down.

The opposition's amendment ensures that the annual leave of workers stood down without pay continues to accrue.

Mandatory checks and reporting

People that have or have been exposed to the virus would have to undergo testing or medical examination and security officers would be able to check the temperatures of people entering courts.

The registrar of births, deaths and marriages would also have to notify the health secretary of all deaths, to help identity virus clusters.

Financial support for landlords

Labor's upper house leader Adam Searle successfully moved another amendment that would see landlords suffering financial hardship receive up to $2500 per tenancy, which they would be required to pass on to tenants in rent reductions.

Landlords would be eligible if they can prove a tenant has lost 25 per cent of their income, has less than $5000 in savings and that 30 per cent of their income goes to rent.

Tenant protection

Amendments put forward by the Greens are designed to protect tenants who are unable to pay council rates and charges, and stop the state from limiting council income.

- AAP

Spike in coronavirus cases

Over the weekend, 15 and then 14 new cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The first COVID-19 were identified in late January in Australia. The number of new cases rapidly increased through March. Since April there has been a reduction in daily reported cases, according to the Department of Health.

