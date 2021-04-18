Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are searching for an armed man after two people were shot at a home in Caboolture. Picture: Moreton Alert
Police are searching for an armed man after two people were shot at a home in Caboolture. Picture: Moreton Alert
News

Two dead, man arrested after alleged fatal shooting

Eden Boyd
Matty Holdsworth
, , Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 18th Apr 2021 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have arrested a man believed to be the suspect in an alleged double fatal shooting at Caboolture this afternoon. 

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the men, believed to be in their 30s, were fatally shot dead.

Emergency services responded to a Lower King Street unit about 5.15pm where a crime scene has been established.

The spokesman said one man was assisting police.

He said the two men who were allegedly shot were taken to hospital but died from their wounds.

An official statement from police is due to come out later this evening.

The man assisting police had allegedly fled the scene sparking a manhunt. 

INITIAL: Police are searching for an armed man after two people were reportedly shot in Caboolture.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called a block of townhouses on Lower King Street about 5.15pm.

A crime scene has been established where the two men were shot.

Police are searching for an armed man after two people were shot at a home in Caboolture. Picture: Moreton Alert
Police are searching for an armed man after two people were shot at a home in Caboolture. Picture: Moreton Alert

He said the men had been rushed to hospital in critical conditions but would not confirm reports one of the men had died from his injuries.

Residents are urged to avoid the area and call triple-0 with any information.

More to come.

More Stories

caboolture editors picks scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge mine pits ‘would meet rehabilitation goals’: Minister

        Premium Content Huge mine pits ‘would meet rehabilitation goals’: Minister

        Politics The department of environment warned about the serious risks of a CQ mega mine leaving behind large mine voids.

        CQ park upgrade first step in creating community hub

        Premium Content CQ park upgrade first step in creating community hub

        Community Park boasts new barbecues, extra seating and shade structures to better accommodate...

        Father caught drink-driving hours after big night out

        Premium Content Father caught drink-driving hours after big night out

        News Central Queensland father of three young children said his “serious lack of...

        BMX community ready to Rumble in memory of CQ teen

        Premium Content BMX community ready to Rumble in memory of CQ teen

        Sport Riders will sport pink ribbons as they help raise funds for the Leukaemia...