Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A suspected terror attack has happened at the Notre Dame cathedral in Nice. Picture: Twitter
A suspected terror attack has happened at the Notre Dame cathedral in Nice. Picture: Twitter
Breaking

Two dead in terror attack in France

by Stephen Drill in London
29th Oct 2020 7:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A terror attack in Nice, France, has claimed the life of at least two people, with several others hurt.

Early reports from France say that the stabbing attack happened at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

At least two person have been killed and several others hurt in the attack.

"I am on site with the [police] who arrested the perpetrator of the attack," Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted.

"I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice."

 

 

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed there was an incident.

"#Nice: a police operation is in progress. Avoid the area and follow the instructions. After having had the mayor of Nice @cestrosi, I'm chairing a crisis meeting at the Home Office," he tweeted.

There were reports that a woman was killed inside the cathedral.

More to come

Originally published as Two dead in terror attack in France

More Stories

Show More
france terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant accused of taking covert photos of child

        Mining giant accused of taking covert photos of child

        Environment An Aussie dad says he was followed by private investigators who photographed his nine-year-old daughter in a move described as “extremely creepy”.

        UPDATE: Friend finds man badly hurt after quad bike crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Friend finds man badly hurt after quad bike crash

        News The man sustained serious head and spinal injuries in the overnight crash.

        Mining contributes $19b to Mackay, Coalfields economy

        Premium Content Mining contributes $19b to Mackay, Coalfields economy

        Business NUMBERS CRUNCHED: Record 33 per cent resources growth for region.

        What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        Premium Content What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        News Coronavirus Qld lockdown saw increase in illicit drug use