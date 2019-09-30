Menu
Login
News

Two dead, one critical in Melbourne crash

30th Sep 2019 7:22 AM

Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after a fiery crash in Melbourne's southeast.

Two vehicles crashed on Ferntree Gully Road in Oakleigh East about 8pm on Sunday, police say, with one bursting into flames.

The driver and only occupant in a Nissan Skyline was killed in the crash.

A woman, believed to be in her late teens, who was a rear seat passenger in a Mazda was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

A teenage boy also in the Mazda suffered head injuries.

The driver of the Mazda and his front seat passenger were taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with injuries and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Victoria's road toll now stands at 209, compared to 152 this time last year.

fatal crash melbourne melbourne crash

Top Stories

    Mooving on from music franchise

    Mooving on from music franchise

    News Katrina said it was time to move on from her creative musical business helping young children develop.

    Students mine for careers

    Students mine for careers

    News Students learnt about Central Queensland resource sector jobs.

    Water safety for swim season

    Water safety for swim season

    News Queensland kids had the opportunity to learn important swimming safety skills.

    Getting in the right headspace for youth

    Getting in the right headspace for youth

    News Committee is forging ahead to establish foundations to help youth in headspace.