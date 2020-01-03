Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IF YOU DRINK DON’T DRIVE: Two Dysart drivers have been caught with alcohol readings alleged to be twice the legal limit.
IF YOU DRINK DON’T DRIVE: Two Dysart drivers have been caught with alcohol readings alleged to be twice the legal limit.
News

Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

Kristen Booth
3rd Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DYSART police have nabbed a number of drink-drivers in the small Central Queensland town in just over a week.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said 217 people died on Queensland roads in 2019, with alcohol being a factor in one in four fatalities.

He expressed concern about the number of local drivers who continued to test limits on the roads over the Christmas and new year period.

About 8pm on December 23, a 4WD being driven by a 40-year-old Clermont man was intercepted on the Dysart-Clermont Rd, Dysart, where the man returned a positive result for alcohol.

He was taken to the Dysart Police Station where he returned a reading of 0.061 per cent BAC and was issued with a notice to appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 29.

Police intercepted a different 4WD being driven by a 50-year-old Dysart woman on Garnham Drive, Dysart, about 8.30pm on December four where the driver allegedly returned a reading of 0.085 per cent BAC.

She was issued with a notice to appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 29.

A 44-year-old Dysart woman returned a reading well over twice the legal limit when she was caught driving on Lenton St, Dysart, about 9.15am on December 30.

She was taken to the Dysart Police Station and returned a reading of 0.123 per cent BAC.

She was issued with a notice to appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 20.

About 12.40am on January 1, a 4WD being driven by a 40-year-old Dysart man was intercepted for a random breath test on Beresford Cres, Dysart.

The driver returned a positive result for alcohol and was taken to the Dysart Police Station where he later returned a reading of 0.107 per cent BAC, over twice the legal limit.

He was issued with a notice to appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 20.

With the festive season well under way, Snr Const Schmidt says there is an increased focus on traffic enforcement across the state.

“Motorists should expect to be stopped for a random breath test and make alternative arrangements to get home if they intend to consume alcohol,” he said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1902556146, QP1902562400, QP1902594695, QP2000001042

drink driving charge dysart police high range drink driving police rbt road safety awareness traffic offence
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme has started in Australia, making it easier for borrowers with smaller deposits to buy property. Here's what you need to know.

        REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

        News The top three most prevalent diseases may come as a surprise.

        Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        premium_icon Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        News CQ mining town starts 2020 on water restrictions

        Nothing could prepare the drought angels for what they’d see

        premium_icon Nothing could prepare the drought angels for what they’d see

        Weather Angels help Dingo grazier on her drought-stricken property.