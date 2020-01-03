Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

IF YOU DRINK DON’T DRIVE: Two Dysart drivers have been caught with alcohol readings alleged to be twice the legal limit.

DYSART police have nabbed a number of drink-drivers in the small Central Queensland town in just over a week.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said 217 people died on Queensland roads in 2019, with alcohol being a factor in one in four fatalities.

He expressed concern about the number of local drivers who continued to test limits on the roads over the Christmas and new year period.

About 8pm on December 23, a 4WD being driven by a 40-year-old Clermont man was intercepted on the Dysart-Clermont Rd, Dysart, where the man returned a positive result for alcohol.

He was taken to the Dysart Police Station where he returned a reading of 0.061 per cent BAC and was issued with a notice to appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 29.

Police intercepted a different 4WD being driven by a 50-year-old Dysart woman on Garnham Drive, Dysart, about 8.30pm on December four where the driver allegedly returned a reading of 0.085 per cent BAC.

She was issued with a notice to appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 29.

A 44-year-old Dysart woman returned a reading well over twice the legal limit when she was caught driving on Lenton St, Dysart, about 9.15am on December 30.

She was taken to the Dysart Police Station and returned a reading of 0.123 per cent BAC.

She was issued with a notice to appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 20.

About 12.40am on January 1, a 4WD being driven by a 40-year-old Dysart man was intercepted for a random breath test on Beresford Cres, Dysart.

The driver returned a positive result for alcohol and was taken to the Dysart Police Station where he later returned a reading of 0.107 per cent BAC, over twice the legal limit.

He was issued with a notice to appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 20.

With the festive season well under way, Snr Const Schmidt says there is an increased focus on traffic enforcement across the state.

“Motorists should expect to be stopped for a random breath test and make alternative arrangements to get home if they intend to consume alcohol,” he said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1902556146, QP1902562400, QP1902594695, QP2000001042