Emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash on Esmond and Retro Streets, Emerald about 2pm on January 20.

TWO people have been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at Emerald.

The crash occurred about 2pm today on the corner of Esmond and Retro Sts.

A female has sustained shoulder pain and a male has a headache, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

They were both taken to Emerald Hospital and reported to be in a stable condition.

An officer at Emerald Police Station said both vehicles have sustained damage.