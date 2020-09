Paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash near Clermont.

TWO men were hospitalised after a truck and vehicle crash near Clermont this morning.

Paramedics attended the two-vehicle crash just after 8am, where one vehicle rolled on the Gregory Hwy, about 5km south of Clermont.

Both males were taken to Clermont Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.