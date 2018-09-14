Menu
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

Two hospitalised: driver hit with ticket after crash

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Sep 2018 8:21 AM

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash late last night.

Bundaberg police responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Boundary and Walker Sts at 10.15pm.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said one of the cars had driven through a red traffic light, colliding with another car that had right-of-way.

A 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.

The police spokesman said the man and the woman had suffered bruising from the crash and one had a potential fracture.

Both were in a stable condition.

The driver of one of the cars received an infringement notice for failing to stop at a red turn signal.

"People just need to take more care, really," the spokesman said.

Bundaberg News Mail

