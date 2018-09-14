Two hospitalised: driver hit with ticket after crash
TWO people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash late last night.
Bundaberg police responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Boundary and Walker Sts at 10.15pm.
A Bundaberg police spokesman said one of the cars had driven through a red traffic light, colliding with another car that had right-of-way.
A 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.
The police spokesman said the man and the woman had suffered bruising from the crash and one had a potential fracture.
Both were in a stable condition.
The driver of one of the cars received an infringement notice for failing to stop at a red turn signal.
"People just need to take more care, really," the spokesman said.