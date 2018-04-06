Two in a row for Metcalfe

CELEBRATE: Brad Metcalfe won the point standings battle for a second season in a row at the Newsomes Tyres and Mechanical Central Queensland Rumble Formula 500 Series recently concluded at Rockhampton Speedway.

CELEBRATE: Brad Metcalfe won the point standings battle for a second season in a row at the Newsomes Tyres and Mechanical Central Queensland Rumble Formula 500 Series recently concluded at Rockhampton Speedway. Dean Bramham

Formula 500: Moranbah local Brad Metcalfe recently won the Newsomes Tyres and Mechanical Central Queensland Rumble Formula 500 Series for a second season in a row.

Metcalfe was rapt to finish his series campaign in great form and with the series point standings' honours.

"I think it's more satisfying getting the second series win,” Metcalfe said.

"The car was at its best in the final round and it's just very pleasing to finish the series off like this.

"I was going to retire at the end of the season, but I've decided that I'm going to try and go again next season and attempt to win three CQ Rumble Series in a row.”

Despite a successful CQ Rumble Series defence, Metcalfe certainly didn't have the series handed to him on a platter, being behind in the series standings all the way up to the final feature race of the final round.

Metcalfe used the same car at Rockhampton Speedway, which brought his first success last season, with the only major change an updated Jettco prepared engine.

With the four-round series being split between Gladstone Speedway and Rockhampton Speedway tracks, Metcalfe had his work cut out to defend his series win and found himself doing the chasing this time round, as opposed to last season when he won the opening four rounds.

At the opening round at Gladstone Speedway, officials deemed he had jumped the start in the feature race and sent him rear of field (ROF).

Racing all the way back up to third and challenging for second, he got caught up with another car and dropped back to finish in sixth.

For the second round at Rockhampton Speedway, Metcalfe recorded a fourth-place finish, after initially starting from pole position in the feature race, missing the set up and finishing just off the podium.

The third round, also held at Rockhampton Speedway, saw Metcalfe score his maiden round win of this season's series.

This win was a big confidence boost given mixed fortunes endured during the opening two rounds.

It was at this stage the series began to tighten up points wise and left a very close battle for the series grand final.

In the fourth and final round, the points were tied between Metcalfe and Pronger heading into the feature race.

Whoever had the better finishing position would walk away with the series honours.

After being penalised for jumping the start at the previous round, Metcalfe was a little cautious at the start, allowing Pronger to lead the opening three laps, before Metcalfe swept around the outside to grab the lead and run away with the feature race and CQ Rumble Series win.

The 2017-18 season is far from over for Metcalfe, with the Queensland Title scheduled for his home track of Moranbah Speedway on May 6.

He will not be competing in the event, electing to ensure everything runs smoothly from a track president's perspective.

Metcalfe will be back in action at the Australian Championship, held at Darwin's Northline Speedway in the Northern Territory, on the weekend of July 27 and 28.

To find out more about Metcalfe and his team, follow their Facebook page, Metcalfe Family Racing.