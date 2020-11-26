Menu
Two injured from crash on Peak Downs Hwy

Kristen Booth
26th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
TWO patients are being assessed by paramedics after crashing into a pole at the top of the Eton Range at about 2.35pm today.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews have been called to the crash site about 2km west of the breakdown pad on the Peak Downs Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said one patient had a minor head injury while the other sustained a minor arm injury.

She said the two patients were able to free themselves from the vehicle and were walking around when paramedics arrived.

