Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Car flips after kangaroo strike on CQ highway

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Sep 2018 7:03 AM

UPDATE 8am: A CAR flipped after it hit a kangaroo on the Dawson Hwy and injured to men in the early morning crash.  

Queensland Ambulance Service said crews were called to the crash after the car reportedly struck a kangaroo 20km east of Biloela.  

Fire crews were also on scene making the area safe and left around 7.50am.   One man suffered knee and chest injuries while the other had neck and chest injuries.  

Both men were taken to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.   Queensland Police Service were on scene directing traffic with the crash expected to be cleared soon.

