Car flips after kangaroo strike on CQ highway

UPDATE 8am: A CAR flipped after it hit a kangaroo on the Dawson Hwy and injured to men in the early morning crash.

Queensland Ambulance Service said crews were called to the crash after the car reportedly struck a kangaroo 20km east of Biloela.

Fire crews were also on scene making the area safe and left around 7.50am. One man suffered knee and chest injuries while the other had neck and chest injuries.

Both men were taken to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition. Queensland Police Service were on scene directing traffic with the crash expected to be cleared soon.

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a crash on a Central Queensland highway this morning where a vehicle rolled.

