Two killed in head-on crash on rural Queensland road

TWO people are believed dead and at least two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the Western Downs.

A LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has landed at the scene of the two-vehicle crash about 13km east of Tara on the Surat Developmental Rd.

The crash occurred shortly after noon.

The Surat Developmental Rd is closed to all traffic with diversions in place.

At least two people are believed to be seriously injured in the crash and are expected to be airlifted to hospital.