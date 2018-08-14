Menu
Login
News

Two killed in head-on crash on rural Queensland road

Tara Miko
by
14th Aug 2018 1:20 PM

TWO people are believed dead and at least two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the Western Downs.

A LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has landed at the scene of the two-vehicle crash about 13km east of Tara on the Surat Developmental Rd.

The crash occurred shortly after noon.

The Surat Developmental Rd is closed to all traffic with diversions in place.

At least two people are believed to be seriously injured in the crash and are expected to be airlifted to hospital.

editors picks fatal crash toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Shorten promises $4.8m to upgrade vital Emerald service

    Shorten promises $4.8m to upgrade vital Emerald service

    News Investment set to deliver better patient outcomes and less travel

    Top 10 activities around CH

    Top 10 activities around CH

    News Some top bucket list activities around the region.

    • 14th Aug 2018 12:30 PM
    Dryland cotton success

    Dryland cotton success

    Business Warrick Stent-Smith had a successful first try at dryland cotton.

    CQ cancer survivor sparks vital men's health conversation

    CQ cancer survivor sparks vital men's health conversation

    News MICHAEL Gaskin is using his close call to start a conversation

    Local Partners