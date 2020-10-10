Menu
Paramedics attended two crashes in the Mackay district overnight.
Two men hospitalised after Grasstree Beach crash

Janessa Ekert
10th Oct 2020 10:21 AM
TWO men were taken to hospital following a crash at Grasstree Beach.

The single vehicle rollover occurred about 12.30am today on Grasstree Road.

A man in his 30s with shoulder pain and a second man were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics also went to a motorcycle crash at Rolleston and as a result two men were taken to Springsure Hospital.

The crash occurred just before midnight on the Dawson Highway.

The two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

