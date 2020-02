Paramedics were called to the Dysart Middlemount Rd after a car rolled.

TWO people were taken to hospital after a car rolled on a rural road west of Mackay.

Paramedics were called to Dysart Middlemount Rd just before 8pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the car had rolled.

A man in his 60s sustained suspected injures to his spine, while a man in his 30 sustained minor cuts.

Both were stable when they were taken to Dysart Hospital.