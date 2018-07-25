Menu
Login
Crime

Manhunt follows double shooting outside Maccas

25th Jul 2018 5:50 AM | Updated: 7:45 AM

A GUNMAN is on the run after shooting two men as they sat in their car outside a McDonald's in Sydney's west overnight.

The man reportedly approached their car in the carpark on Woodville Rd, Merrylands just after midnight on Wednesday, then fired a number of shots into the car.

The gunman fled on foot and was last seen running through Granville Park.

The two victims drove out of the car park, before stopping nearby and contacting emergency services.

The men, aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

editors picks merrylands shooting

Top Stories

    Artist's proud moment

    Artist's proud moment

    News Michael Gagnepain took home the Acquisitive prize at the 2018 Annual Art Awards last Saturday night.

    Creating support links

    Creating support links

    News Emerald woman starts depression/anxiety support group.

    Bush adventures kids will love

    Bush adventures kids will love

    News Local author inspires big rural dreams.

    What can you do?

    What can you do?

    News Chance to learn life-saving skills.

    Local Partners