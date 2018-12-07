Menu
Login
Two men use a pole to rob a man selling a phone on Gumtree in Findon
Two men use a pole to rob a man selling a phone on Gumtree in Findon Pexels
Crime

Gumtree phone robbers on the run

by Gabriel Polychronis
7th Dec 2018 6:04 AM

When two men arrived at a house to look at a phone up for sale on Gumtree, they hit the seller over the head instead of buying the goods.  

At about 10pm on Thursday, two men went to a house on Norman St, Findon in Adelaide's west under the guise of buying a phone advertised on popular classified advertisement website Gumtree.

They stole the mobile phone and used a pole to hit the male seller over the head.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was treated for head injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are still searching from the offenders.

adelaide gumtree phone robbers

Top Stories

    Fun night to be bright and merry

    Fun night to be bright and merry

    News Don't miss the community Christmas celebration at Moranbah Carols by Candlelight.

    • 7th Dec 2018 9:07 AM
    Fairbairn wins best pie

    Fairbairn wins best pie

    News Emerald is home to Central Queensland's best pie.

    Light up your house this season

    Light up your house this season

    News Central Highlands' Chrismas light competition has began.

    Healthify your festive season

    Healthify your festive season

    News Easy tips for a festive yet healthy Christmas break.

    Local Partners