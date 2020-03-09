Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Two school students the latest coronavirus cases confirmed

by Stephanie Bedo and Ben Graham
9th Mar 2020 7:45 PM

 

There are fears coronavirus figures across the country will climb even further with  75 Aussies already diagnosed.

The latest are two Year 10 students at a school in Sydney's west and a Year 7 student in the north. 

There is growing worry people are not isolating themselves when sick, causing the deadly infection to spread further.

A student in Hobart went to two nightspots and to work at a hotel after he had been told to stay home while waiting for results of tests. A woman in Perth went to an orchestra concert and a Melbourne doctor treated patients while experiencing symptoms.

Now the country's peak medical body has urged politicians to step back and let Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy be the main voice of the country's response, to avoid confusion.

coronavirus editors picks school children school closures seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rideshare start-up gaining traction

        premium_icon Rideshare start-up gaining traction

        News Emerald ridesharing service on track as owners Jay and Sally Edwards test the market with J-Lo’s Rides.

        Holy water removed from CQ churches amid Coronavirus fear

        premium_icon Holy water removed from CQ churches amid Coronavirus fear

        Religion & Spirituality Drastic action: Those who have flu-like symptoms are being asked to stay home and...

        Students keen to test out new $20,000 facility

        premium_icon Students keen to test out new $20,000 facility

        News Modern makeover has Capella State High School students looking forward to library...

        BUSTED: Moranbah man three times the legal limit

        premium_icon BUSTED: Moranbah man three times the legal limit

        News A 27-year-old man had his driving licence suspended and is to appear in court after...