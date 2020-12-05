Menu
Two new Queensland COVID-19 cases confirmed overnight

by Nathan Edwards
5th Dec 2020 3:15 PM
Queensland has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus overnight, with both infected people already in hotel quarantine.

Both people caught the virus - also known as COVID-19 - overseas, according to Queensland Health.

There are still 11 people in the state in hospital with confirmed cases of the virus.

Data from Queensland Health states 2977 COVID-19 tests have been undertaken in the past 24 hours, bringing it up to 1,371,644 tests given statewide since the pandemic began.

It comes after Queensland's chief health officer Jeanette Young opened up exclusively to Qweekend about the battle against COVID-19 and the impact it had on her family.

