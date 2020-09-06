Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A nurse is seen working at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)
A nurse is seen working at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)
News

Two new virus cases, 222 hospital staff in quarantine

Paige Ashby
6th Sep 2020 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Queensland overnight, both with links to the Ipswich region.

One of those has been identified as a 32-year-old nurse from the Ipswich Hospital who was providing care to a positive COVID-19 patient.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the nurse is one of four Ipswich Hospital staff members to test positive to the virus.

As a result of contact tracing of those cases, 222 Ipswich Hospital staff members are now in quarantine.

Mr Miles said quarantine of staff has had an inevitable impact on rostering at the hospital and a number of appointments will be rescheduled.

The other case is a sibling of a Staines Memorial College student who had also tested positive last week.

covid-19 covid 19; coronavirus ipswich editors picks ipswich hospital
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unbelievable’: Interstate buyers strong online at CQLX sale

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: Interstate buyers strong online at CQLX sale

        Rural ‘Now the seasons have broken, they need cattle in their paddock … demand is surpassing supply.’

        ‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

        Premium Content ‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

        News Moranbah family overwhelmed with community support since their home went up in...

        ‘Don’t get complacent’: Firies on watch despite looming rain

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get complacent’: Firies on watch despite looming rain

        Weather Wet weather is coming to Central Queensland, but fires – and strong storms – are...

        TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Premium Content TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Offbeat It’s been a decade in the making but it's about to open to traffic.