Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Two people found dead in home

by Shayla Bulloch
22nd Dec 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been set up at a home in Gulliver where two people have been found dead.

Police rushed to the home on Fulham Rd, Gulliver about 9.30am to reports of a disturbance.

Initial reports indicate two people have died, and a child is being assessed by paramedics.

At this stage, their cause of death is uncertain, but the Townsville Bulletin understands that the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Police have set up a crime scene at a Gulliver home where two people have been found dead.
Police have set up a crime scene at a Gulliver home where two people have been found dead.

A crime scene has been set up around the unit block, with police tape wrapped around the entire property.

Multiple emergency crews are on scene, with police speaking to neighbours.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Two people found dead in home

More Stories

crime dead queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Temperature drops expected in CQ

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Temperature drops expected in CQ

        Weather Some areas around CQ are predicted to have maximum temperatures up to eight degrees below the December average.

        CQ real estate ‘standout’ across country: report

        Premium Content CQ real estate ‘standout’ across country: report

        News The report put Emerald in the top five and Rockhampton and Gladstone postcodes in...

        ON NOTICE: Police will be checking for COVID-compliance

        Premium Content ON NOTICE: Police will be checking for COVID-compliance

        Health What you need to know as Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions step up in response...

        Callum the conqueror: All-rounder stars in grand final win

        Premium Content Callum the conqueror: All-rounder stars in grand final win

        Cricket GALLERY: Frenchville, The Glen battle it out in Premier Division T20 grand...