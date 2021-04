Two people have sustained minor injuries from a single-vehicle crash near Longreach on Thursday morning.

Paramedics were called about 7.40am to reports of a male and female in the vehicle when it crashed on the Landsborough Highway, about 20km from Longreach.

The pair was taken to Longreach Hospital in a stable condition.

