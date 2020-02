Paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover near Dysart.

TWO men were hospitalised after a vehicle rolled near Dysart last night.

A man is his 60s sustained suspected spinal injuries from the single-vehicle rollover on Dysart Middlemount Road about 8pm on February 26, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

A man in his 30s sustained minor injuries.

Both men were taken to Dysart Hospital.