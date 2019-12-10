Two people taken off the roads after drug driving

IN COURT: Two men pleaded guilty to drug driving at Emerald Magistrates Court.

IN COURT: Two men pleaded guilty to drug driving at Emerald Magistrates Court.

TWO Central Queensland men have been taken off the roads after they were caught drug driving.

Thomas Charles Barrass and Luke Steven Keating both appeared in Emerald Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in their system.

Barrass, 18, tested positive to methylamphetamine and cannabis when Police stopped him at Emerald’s Hospital Rd on November 11, the court heard.

He was holding a P1 provisional licence at the time.

“I’ve definitely learnt my lesson,” Barrass told the court.

He was fined $350 and disqualified for three months.

Keating was stopped for a random breath test by police about 30km north of Emerald on October 13.

He tested positive to methylamphetamine while holding a probationary licence.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the 30-year-old Emerald man had an appalling traffic history.

Keating was fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for two months.

Mr Walker said if Keating drove while disqualified, he would most likely serve a term of imprisonment.

Convictions were recorded for both men.