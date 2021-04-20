Two people taken to hospital following CQ crash

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Moranbah Tuesday morning. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at Moranbah at 5.18am Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people, two drivers and a passenger, were involved in the crash on Red Hill Road near Goonyella Branch Railway.

The spokeswoman said two people were taken to Moranbah Hospital – one person treated for neck pain, while the other for chest pain.

Both were reported as being in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Rescue and police were also on scene.