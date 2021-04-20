Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Moranbah Tuesday morning. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Moranbah Tuesday morning. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Two people taken to hospital following CQ crash

Lillian Watkins
20th Apr 2021 10:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at Moranbah at 5.18am Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people, two drivers and a passenger, were involved in the crash on Red Hill Road near Goonyella Branch Railway.

More stories:

Cop fronts court on cocaine charge
Ice addiction reduces former NRL great to ‘pitiful state’

The spokeswoman said two people were taken to Moranbah Hospital – one person treated for neck pain, while the other for chest pain.

Both were reported as being in a stable condition.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Queensland Fire and Rescue and police were also on scene.

central queensland central queensland crash cq crash moranbah crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police called after vehicle found ablaze in Hay Point

        Premium Content Police called after vehicle found ablaze in Hay Point

        News It took 40 minutes for firefighters to put out the blaze.

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court

        Cabinet backs Brisbane Olympics

        Premium Content Cabinet backs Brisbane Olympics

        Politics Cabinet has backed a bid for the 2032 Olympic Games

        IN PICTURES: Gabba to get $1bn Olympic-sized transformation

        Premium Content IN PICTURES: Gabba to get $1bn Olympic-sized transformation

        Sport Gabba to get $1bn Olympic-sized transformation