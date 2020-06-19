Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two police officers are seriously hurt after being shot in West Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig
Two police officers are seriously hurt after being shot in West Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig
Breaking

Officer dead in New Zealand shooting

19th Jun 2020 10:56 AM

A police officer has been killed in a shooting in New Zealand.

A second officer was also injured in the shooting and a pedestrian was hit by a car escaping the scene, according to a report from the New Zealand Herald.

The two police officers in New Zealand were seriously injured in the shooting in broad daylight.

The officers were involved in a traffic stop in Massey, in western Auckland when they were shot on Friday morning, according to reports.

"Two officers have been shot and have been seriously injured," the police tweeted just before midday local time in New Zealand.

 

Police officers shot in Auckland. Picture: Michael Craig/NZ Herald
Police officers shot in Auckland. Picture: Michael Craig/NZ Herald

 

A member of the public was also hit by a car before it escaped the scene.

More to come

More Stories

active shooter breaking crime editors picks new zealand police police officers shot

Just In

    Just In

      Why China is the prime suspect

      Why China is the prime suspect
      • 19th Jun 2020 10:47 AM

      Top Stories

        $500,000 mental health program for mining communities

        premium_icon $500,000 mental health program for mining communities

        Health Mental health gaps targeted in new research project, as experts warn of a coronavirus suicide spike

        Young worker critical after highway crash

        premium_icon Young worker critical after highway crash

        News Suspected brain and spinal injuries after a horrific crash

        Time to review northern routes

        premium_icon Time to review northern routes

        Opinion Soon I will be able to fly direct to Cairns for $120, but a trip to Rockhampton...

        She died four times and came back with a laugh

        She died four times and came back with a laugh

        People and Places Chloe Callander uses humour to get past her darkest moments