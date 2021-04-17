Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have been transported to hospital overnight in serious condition following an alleged stabbing at the grounds of an AFL club on the Gold Coast.
Two men have been transported to hospital overnight in serious condition following an alleged stabbing at the grounds of an AFL club on the Gold Coast.
Crime

Two stabbed at footy club

by Nilsson Jones
17th Apr 2021 11:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have been called to an alleged stabbing in the early hours at a football club in Elanora, on the Gold Coast.
The alleged stabbing occurred at an AFL club, located on Guineas Creek Road.

Paramedics transported two male patients to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious but stable conditions following an alleged wounding at the private address around 4.15am.
A male in his 20s suffered a chest injury, and a male in his late teens suffered head injuries.

A QPS spokesman said police were called to the incident and said four men refused to co-operate with their investigations.

Police are not suggesting the incident involved people connected to the club.

Originally published as Two stabbed at Gold Coast footy club

crime police stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BMX community ready to Rumble in memory of CQ teen

        Premium Content BMX community ready to Rumble in memory of CQ teen

        Sport Riders will sport pink ribbons as they help raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

        NAMED: 5 Capras women to watch in Round 2 clash in Rocky

        Premium Content NAMED: 5 Capras women to watch in Round 2 clash in Rocky

        Rugby League Action aplenty at Rockhampton’s Browne Park, with five Capras teams in action on...

        CQ rail service to boost tourism with return to full capacity

        Premium Content CQ rail service to boost tourism with return to full...

        News The regional service is the first in Queensland to return to regular seated...

        ECQ moves to wind up Costigan’s failed NQ First party

        Premium Content ECQ moves to wind up Costigan’s failed NQ First party

        Politics The move came after the party failed to secure a single seat at last year’s...