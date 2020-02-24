Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Crime

Two stabbed at large hinterland party

Felicity Ripper
23rd Feb 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 4:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after two people were allegedly stabbed at a large party in the Coast's hinterland early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Conondale just after 3am after reports two people had sustained stab wounds during a fight.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it was a "large party" on a property.

"The Criminal Investigation Unit are following the incident," she said.

Paramedics took two people to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

alleged stabbing conondale fight party
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        premium_icon Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        News “Not how did he die, but how did he live? Not what did he gain, but what did he give?"

        PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

        News Paramedic Paul Spinks gave a talk on mental and physical health at St Brigid’s.

        Buddy Holly concert comes to Capella

        premium_icon Buddy Holly concert comes to Capella

        News ‘It’s one gigantic rock ‘n’ roll show and a party.’

        High chance of rain in CH over weekend

        High chance of rain in CH over weekend

        News Today will be cloudy with a high chance of showers, thunderstorms, and severe winds...