Subscribe
Two taken to hospital after car hits power pole

Crystal Jones
3rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM
TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash at East Bundaberg.

The incident happened around 10am on Bargara Rd, opposite the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel.

Multiple crews were on scene including ambulance, police and firefighters.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the two patients had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Two cars collided in the incident, with one vehicle colliding with a power pole.

The crash is one of several in the Bundaberg region in recent days.

 

The scene of the crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg.
Bundaberg News Mail

