Menu
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Breaking

Two teens involved in car roll over on CQ road

Shayla Bulloch
by
12th Jul 2018 5:00 PM

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a car crash on a busy Central Queensland highway earlier this afternoon after a car rolled over.

Initial reports indicated two female teenagers were involved in a single vehicle roll-over on Moura-Baralaba Rd between Baralaba and Banana around 1.20pm.

All people involved are reportedly out of the vehicle and walking around by the time paramedics arrived on scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson advised one teen suffered an arm injury and the other suffered abrasions with spinal precautions.

They were both transported to Moura Hospital in a stable condition.

breaking qas queensland ambulance service tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Anything's possible

    Anything's possible

    News Fran sends a message to children.

    No local blood service...

    No local blood service...

    News Emerald local raising awareness on the importance of donating blood.

    A focus on families

    A focus on families

    News Isaac budget brings lifestyle upgrades.

    Dawson needs upgrade

    Dawson needs upgrade

    News Rolleston to Springsure section of highway 'dangerous'.

    Local Partners