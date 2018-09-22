Menu
Two tiger sharks have been shot today by Fisheries Queensland officers.
Breaking

Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

by Staff writers
22nd Sep 2018 2:00 PM

TWO tiger sharks have been shot by Queensland Fisheries' officers after being caught on drum lines in the Whitsunday harbour where two tourists were attacked earlier this weekend.

The Whitsunday Times understands the two sharks, both believed to be less than 4m long, were destroyed before lunchtime today following their capture in Cid Harbour.

SHARK ATTACK: A Tasmanian tourist was bitten by a shark at Cid Harbour.
The area is in the proximity to where Tasmanian Justine Barwick, 46 and Victorian 12-year-old Hannah Papps were attacked in the space of 24 hours earlier this week.

MORE TO COME

Whitsunday Times

