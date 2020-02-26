Menu
CRASH: Two cars collided at Millbank.
News

Morning crash leaves car on its roof, two in hospital

Geordi Offord
brittiny edwards
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
26th Feb 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash at Millbank this morning.

Crews were called to the scene on Avoca St near Duffy St at 7.52am where two cars had crashed.

One of the vehicles rolled onto its roof.

A QAS spokesman said a man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain.

The second person who was freed from the rolled vehicle was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with a neck injury.

A QPS spokeswoman said the rolled vehicle was being moved and traffic was being let through.

