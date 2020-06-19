Menu
Paramedics are at the site of a two vehicle crash at Emerald.
Man trapped and teenager injured after two vehicle crash

Kristen Booth
19th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
UPDATE: A teenage girl was hospitalised with back pain after the two vehicle crash.

The man in his 20s sustained chest, shoulder and neck injuries and has been extracted from the vehicle, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Both patients have been taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are working to extract a man trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Emerald about 8.30am.

The two vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy and King St has left a man in his 20s trapped inside with a suspected neck injury, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Fire crews have been called to the scene.

A female patient was also involved.

More to come.

