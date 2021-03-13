Two-wheel heaven: Gladstone’s Easter All Bike Classic

Easter in Gladstone will have a high-octane flavour return again this year with the Gladstone All Bike Classic bike show.

After COVID put the brakes on last year’s show, organiser Peter Harland of Gladstone Historical Motorcycle Club said up to 200 motorcycles from all eras would be on display.

“With the Gladstone Harbour Festival on over Easter attracting many people from out of town, we thought it was the best time to hold the show,” he said.

Historical Motorcycle Club Qld Gladstone is hosting the Gladstone All Bike Classic on Easter Saturday. John Sanders, 1972 Suzuki T500, Darryl Bond, 1997 Moto Guzzi 1100 Sport, Paul Petersen, 2003 Kawasaki W650 and club president Peter Harland, 2005 MV Augusta 1000cc.

“We have had a lot of interest so far and there will be bikes from 1914 to brand new, and everything in between.

“At last count we had about 140 nominations, we are hoping for around 200 bikes.”

To make the All Bikes show more interesting than a generic display, Mr Harland said they were encouraging owners to contribute the story of the bike.

“We are after bikes with stories, so on the entry forms there is a section where we are asking people to tell us the story, or history of the bike, in up to 300 words,” he said.

“Like this is grandad’s bike, I have owned it since new, or I used to race it back in the day.

“We are printing a placard to be put on a stand to go with each bike, just to tell its story.”

Entrants across 18 categories will be judged and the winners in each class will be presented with trophies.

“We have got a ‘barn find section’, so there will be several bikes that have been sitting in sheds for over 50 years that have been dug out,” he said.

Gladstone Harbour Festival Vintage and Classic Car Club annual display and All-Bike Classic.

“There will be a fueller drag bike, some restored bikes, a good range of European bikes from the 1970s and earlier, classes for competition bikes and veterans.

“To enter your bike is free and there are lots of different classes so there will be something for everyone.”

This year’s All Bike Classic will be held in secure, airconditioned premises, adjacent to CQ Tools at 59 Hanson Road, from 9am April 3, to 3pm April 4.

For more information visit the Gladstone All Bike Classic Facebook page, email Old Bikes Gladstone or call Peter on 0437 426 347 or Steve 0439 782 954.

Entry forms are available online at the Old Bikes Gladstone website.

