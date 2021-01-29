Two young men walk after sickening Gympie CBD bashing

Kieran Peter Brough, 22, (left) and Bradey Andrew Killian, 23, were sentenced in a Gympie court last week for their involvement in a brutal Mary St bashing that left a man in a coma in December 2019.

Kieran Peter Brough, 22, (left) and Bradey Andrew Killian, 23, were sentenced in a Gympie court last week for their involvement in a brutal Mary St bashing that left a man in a coma in December 2019.

Two men who were involved in a brutal Gympie CBD assault that left a man in a coma in December 2019 have faced court after raining blows on a man "while he was down".

READ MORE

*'Disgusting act' 22yo spat blood in Gympie nurse's face

*Court hears brutal details of sickening Mary Street attack

*Gympie bashing victim in court for his part in massive brawl

Kieran Peter Brough, 22, and Bradey Andrew Killian, 23, both pleaded guilty to one charge each of assault occasioning bodily harm and affray in the Gympie Magistrates Court late last week after the vicious attack outside the Queenslander Hotel on 13 December 2019.

The court heard Brough and Killian - along with co-offenders Jack James Daniel Fresen, Joshua Beau Searle and Harley Hudson Price - all played a role in bashing Timothy William Ogilvie after a fight broke out between two groups on that night.

Kieran Peter Brough, 22, was sentenced to 12 months' jail with immediate parole in a Gympie court last week for his involvement in a brutal Mary St bashing that left a man in a coma in December 2019.

Mr Ogilvie ran across the street to try and get away from his attackers, but was chased, knocked unconscious and continually beaten by the group until bystanders stepped in and an ambulance arrived.

Mr Ogilvie regained consciousness and was taken to Gympie Hospital with a moderate to severe concussion and had to be intubated, but was then placed in an induced coma with suspected brain swelling and flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

He later made a full recovery.

The court heard Killian was seen to be kicking the victim in the back while he was down and "punching him in or about the head area", while Brough was seen over the road kicking him and stomping him also while he was down.

Prosecuting Sergeant Melissa Campbell said prison time was within sentencing range for both men to deter them and young people in the community about alcohol-fuelled violence.

Sgt Campbell submitted that Killian could be eligible for a lesser sentence than Brough because he had played a lesser role in the attack.

Bradey Andrew Killian, 23, was sentenced to eight months' jail with immediate parole in a Gympie court last week for his involvement in a brutal Mary St bashing that left a man in a coma in December 2019.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence for both men, noting that both Price and Searle had been given 12 months' jail with immediate parole and 100 hours of community service.

Mr Callaghan noted Fresen had previously been sentenced to two years' jail and released after serving seven months alongside the 100 hours' community service, because he had been identified as inflicting the blow that knocked Mr Ogilvie unconscious.

Mr Ogilvie himself was sentenced to 80 hours' community service for his role in the fight.

Mr Callaghan said Killian's blows were of "significant force to a man while he was down" and that Brough "kicked him while he was down too", but noted Killian had no criminal history and Brough had "virtually none".

Brough was sentenced to one year in jail with immediate release on parole and 100 hours' community service.

Killian was sentenced to eight months in jail with immediate release on parole with 70 hours of community service.