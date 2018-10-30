Menu
Login
Breaking

Tot, pregnant mum injured in driveway crash

30th Oct 2018 10:46 AM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl has pelvic injuries after being run over by a car in her family's driveway west of Brisbane.

Paramedics were called to the home at Gailes about 8pm on Monday after receiving reports the toddler had gone under the car.

She was taken to the Lady Cilento Hospital in a serious but stable condition, while her heavily pregnant mother, who was also injured during the incident, was also taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

driveway accident editors picks ipswich toddler

Top Stories

    Recycle for change

    Recycle for change

    News Central Highlanders will soon be able to earn extra funds from returning containers.

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    News Residents of Emerald came out in numbers for annual event.

    Rising to the occasion

    Rising to the occasion

    News Dancers come out on top at competition.

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    News Trick or treaters will be out in numbers this weekend.

    Local Partners