Tyler’s back and ready to make his mark with Capras

Tyler Szepanowski has returned to Central Queensland, signing with the Capras for the 2021 Intrust Super Cup season.

The prospect of more game time in the Intrust Super Cup helped lure Tyler Szepanowski back to his old stamping ground.

The talented forward has signed with the CQ Capras for season 2021, and says he is “pumped as” to pull on the jersey for the first trial game against Mackay on February 20.

A Moranbah product who went on to captain St Brendan’s College First XIII, Szepanowski was signed by the Gold Coast Titans in 2017.

He has since been impressing with the Burleigh Bears in the Gold Coast Rugby League competition, waiting in the wings for a chance to break into the club’s star-studded Intrust Super Cup line-up.

St Brendan’s College First XIII captain and Rockhampton Brothers forward Tyler Szepanowski in 2016.

Capras coach Guy Williams has been following his fortunes closely and knew that an offer of regular appearances in the ISC would be hard for the rising star to resist.

“We were looking for some guys who play in the middle of the field and Tyler was actually the first person I called,” he said.

“He was probably a little bit taken aback by the approach, but he came back to me in a few days and said I’m keen.

“I knew him from St Brendan’s, and I thought that he may not get as many opportunities down at Burleigh, given they won the (ISC) competition in 2019.

“They’ve got a really strong forward pack so I thought there might be a great opportunity for Tyler to come back to CQ and play Intrust Super Cup for the Capras.”

Szepanowski said while it was a “really tough decision” to leave a successful club such as Burleigh, he realised the move to the Capras was the best one for him at this point in his career.

“I just want as much game time as possible and I’ll just aim to keep improving week in, week out and I’ll see where that gets me,” he said.

CQ Capras new recruit Tyler Szepanowski (left) with coach Guy Williams.

Szepanowski said he was keen to learn from Williams, a former Brisbane Bronco and the Capras most capped player.

In return, Williams was excited about what Szepanowski would bring to the club, highlighting his work ethic and professional approach.

“He’s an ambitious young guy who wants to play in the NRL and he’s someone whose lifestyle reflects those ambitions,” he said.

“He’s very strict with the way he prepares for games, he’s very diligent in the work he does in the gym and on the training field.”

“He’s a guy that wants to go to the next level so it’s my job to get him to play as well as he can this year and upskill him so that he can make that step up to the NRL.”