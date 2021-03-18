Tziporah answers door topless to cop: court

Former supermodel Tziporah Malkah was topless when she greeted a police officer who came to her Sydney apartment after she allegedly breached an order relating to an ex boyfriend.

Ms Malkah, whose legal name is Kate Fischer, appeared at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday relating to the breach.

Under the terms of the order the 47-year-old is prevented from mentioning an ex boyfriend online in any way after she assaulted him.

The court heard the one-time fiancee of billionaire James Packer posted a picture of a signed police statement naming her ex boyfriend on both her Facebook and Instagram account on December 24, 2019.

Ms Malkah has pleaded not guilty and her defence lawyer claims police have no proof she was the one who published the posts.

It is alleged she uploaded a photo of a statement made at Ulladulla police station in April 2019, which named her ex, before deleting it and posting an altered version covering his name with Post-it Notes.

On the Post-it Notes were the handwritten words "an arsehat", the court heard.

"Repost without dick for brain's name," she allegedly captioned her second Facebook post.

Police allege she called him "f***head" when reposting the picture on Instagram.

Her ex-boyfriend appeared via video link during the hearing and told the court the end of the couple's 12-month relationship was "horrible" and culminated in police evicting Ms Malkah from his home after she assaulted him.

Ms Malkah refused to face the screen as her ex gave evidence in court, and began to sob during his cross-examination.

Her ex said he was alerted to the posts by a friend and began taking screenshots of Ms Fischer's social media accounts.

He watched the posts over a period of about 12 hours as her "supporters" made comments "just mocking me basically", the court heard.

He claimed the Post-it Notes seen on the re-uploaded photos were written in Ms Malkah's recognisable writing.

"She's got very artistic, distinctive handwriting," he said.

Her ex also told the court she commented on her Instagram post using a profile called Dilly Foster, which he claimed she used as her private pseudonym.

The court heard he saw the posts on the day they were uploaded and reported them to police.

Constable Harley Johnson from Kings Cross police told the court he attended Ms Malkah's Elizabeth Bay building on January 3, 2020, to speak with her about the alleged breach.

He was invited to take the lift up to her apartment where he said she was standing in the doorway "topless" and was being "confrontational".

Constable Johnson said he asked multiple times if she needed time to "get decent", but she replied, "If I was a man I could do this."

He then went inside where he offered Ms Malkah an interview about the allegations made by her ex boyfriend but claimed she instead filmed their interaction and posted the video to her social media account.

"The accused was seated on the lounge, still topless and filming my interaction with her on her mobile phone," he said. "The accused made no comment about the allegation."

Ms Malkah's barrister Geoffrey Foster argued that the interaction, where Ms Malkah was topless, had led police to "assume" his client was the one who posted the offending images in December 2019.

"The long and short of it is, that you've formed a view because this (social media account) has been, you believe, used by her, then the (post) before the court was also used by her," he said.

Mr Foster also alleged her ex boyfriend contacted 7 News Adelaide "asking for money" in return for leaking videos of Ms Malkah soon after she was evicted from his house.

"And in fact one of the videos was my client in a naked style of dress, or rather undress," he said.

Her ex told the court he first contacted the Channel 7 director of news as there were TV vans "camped outside my home" in the wake of the assault and he wanted to be left alone.

He said when he spoke to the news director he was asked if he would be willing to share his side of the story.

He told the court he did not pass on any videos to the TV channel.

The hearing will continue on August 6.

