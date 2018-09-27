Uber driver spat on, violently attacked

A SYDNEY Uber driver has filmed the terrifying moment a female passenger verbally and physically abused him, spitting in his face and calling him a "f***ing piece of sh*t".

Asim Zulfiqar was working in the city on Sunday night when he received a pick-up request from a woman in Kings Cross.

It isn't clear what happens before the woman hops into Mr Zulfiqar's vehicle but as soon as she sits in the back, it's clear something is wrong.

"I've never had an experience like that in my whole life, especially driving for Uber. Nothing like this," the Uber driver told A Current Affair.

Mr Zulfiqar claims the woman was unhappy with where he waited to pick her up, questioning why he hadn't waited in a precise spot.

"She hopped in already swearing," Mr Zulfiqar said.

The dashcam footage has no audio but at one point the woman can be seen mouthing "you f***ing piece of sh*t".

Dashcam footage of the incident. Picture: A Current Affair

The camera also captures the woman landing a number of blows on the Uber driver, targeting his face and angrily gesturing at him.

After she lashed out, Mr Zulfiqar was filmed pushing back against the woman.

As the woman starts to leave the car, she leans closer to him and spits in his face. Reacting, Mr Zulfiqar hits her in the face.

"That was wholly self-defence," Mr Zulfiqar said. "All I wanted to do was get her away from me."

"When she pulled my shirt and spat on me all I thought was she was trying to hit me again and my reaction was to push her away. My intention was not to hit her, but to push her away."

Asim Zulfiqar said he’s just trying to make a living. Picture: A Current Affair

Despite telling her she was being filmed by his dashcam, the woman continued to lash out.

She kicked the front passenger seat, landing more blows and spitting on him again.

"She was saying you're a piece of sh*t, you are a moron," Mr Zulfiqar said.

After a few harrowing minutes, the woman left Mr Zulfiqar's vehicle and he decided to follow her outside, worried she'd do something to his car.

He claims after he followed her out, a bystander pushed him over, causing him to drop his phone.

"One of my phones, she grabbed it when I was on the ground and she threw it into a shop window," Mr Zulfiqar said.

Four days after the ordeal, the Uber driver is still recovering from being hit on the face and has left the passenger's spit throughout his car in case "the police want to do a drug test or lab test".

"I did't expect anything like this. I'm trying to earn some money and bring it back to my family but if things like this happen to us out there that's no good for anyone."

In a statement Uber said it had investigated and taken "appropriate action".