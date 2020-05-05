Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
Health

UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

5th May 2020 7:22 PM

More than 30,000 people in the United Kingdom have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to newly published data.

The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that 29,648 deaths had taken place as of April 24 in England and Wales with COVID-19 mentioned in death certificates.

Including deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the toll on this measure now exceeds 30,000. That is more than Italy, though the recording of deaths there has differed.

Originally published as UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald mum voted the regions’ best home gardener

        premium_icon Emerald mum voted the regions’ best home gardener

        News She has maintained gardens across town and started her own home-based nursery.

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app

        An illicit Emerald house party CQ’s only slip-up

        premium_icon An illicit Emerald house party CQ’s only slip-up

        Community Police have praised Central Queenslanders after the first weekend of eased COVID-19...

        Cocaine hidden in miner’s toolbox

        premium_icon Cocaine hidden in miner’s toolbox

        News Leon Denton faces court over drugs.