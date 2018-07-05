CAMP, COOK: Don Williams and Tom Stockley enjoying a cuppa at the Springsure Firies Camp Oven Cook Off.

IT'S time to pull those dusty camp ovens out off the shed and get ready for the ultimate Camp Oven Cook Off.

The Springsure Firies Social Club is holding their annual Camp Oven Cook Off next weekend to get people out of the house and using their camp ovens, which would usually be sitting in sheds rusting away.

Captain of Springsure Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Pat Kooyman said cooking in camp ovens is a dying art.

"Most people in the Central Highlands will have a camp oven but they don't use them,” he said.

"We want people using their camp ovens instead of leaving them to rust year in, year out.

"We also want to get the children involved in the art of cooking with a camp oven. In another 20 years' time there will probably be very few of us left cooking with camp ovens.”

He said people should expect some great food and good camaraderie.

"There will be many different types of foods being cooked in a variety of camp ovens,” he said.

"There will also be a lot of experienced people who have tips and may be willing to exchange secret recipes.

"Come along and have a go at some good old camp oven cooking.”

The Springsure Firies Camp Oven Cook Off will be held at Springsure Lions Park, under the Virgin Rock, next Saturday, July 14. There will be free camping.

Judging categories include damper or scones at 3pm, soup at 4.30pm, roast meat and vegetables at 6pm and dessert after the main meal.

There will be some vegetables and camp ovens available for people to participate on the day.

Cost is $10 per person or $20 for teams of four. Pre-nominations are appreciated.

For more information, phone 0429498413.

