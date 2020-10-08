Uluru named one of the world’s best travel destinations

THE beating heart of the Territory, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, has been named in the top three must see places in the world.

Lonely Planet's travel experts named Uluru-Kata Tjuta as an ultimate travel destination because of the connection tourists can gain between Indigenous culture and the land, as well as the sustainable practices undertaken at the destination.

Uluru, which is one of Australia's most recognisable attractions, jumped from 33rd spot in 2019 to third place this year.

The national park sits behind Petra Jordan and the Galapagos Islands.

Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List features 500 must do experiences with eight other Australian destinations also making the cut.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted international and domestic visitation with the second edition of the book reflecting the face of travel today, with more than 200 entries differing from 2019.

Lonely Planet sales and marketing brand spokesman (Asia Pacific) director Chris Zeiher said it was exciting to see the majestic Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park named as one of the world's best travel destinations.

"It's hands-down one of my favourite places to visit anywhere in the world … and we're lucky enough to have it in our own backyard," he said.

"For me, it's the depth of experiences and connections that the park offers that makes it such a valuable and unforgettable travel experience.

"Whether it's watching in quiet awe as the colours of Uluru change during sunset, or embarking on the incredibly rewarding Valley of the Winds walk in Kata Tjuta, this is one of those very special places that will profoundly touch any individual lucky enough to visit."

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Natasha Fyles was delighted to see Uluru recognised as one of the best destinations in the world.

"This is well-deserved and fantastic recognition for the Northern Territory, recognising the traditional owners, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Board of Management and tourism operators who work tirelessly to share stories and their culture with visitors," she said.

Originally published as Uluru named one of the world's best travel destinations