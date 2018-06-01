Menu
Login
Police conducting drink and drug testing on the Lower Clarence
Police conducting drink and drug testing on the Lower Clarence
Crime

'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR': Police on drug driving blitz

Adam Hourigan
by
1st Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWO-day police blitz on the Lower Clarence has led to more than one in 10 people tested returning an alleged positive reading for driving under the influence of drugs.

Coffs Clarence road policing spokesperson Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said that they would continue to have blitzes in the future.

"We have a mobile drug testing unit that we can take anywhere in the command, so we will continue to do more blitzes like this," he said.

"There is significant evidence that shows that drivers with cannabis in their system are responsible for serious motor vehicle collisions which have caused serious injuries and fatalities.

"If you think that smoking a cone and then jumping behind the wheel is okay, you're fooling yourself.

"It is unacceptable behaviour."

In total, 536 breath tests were conducted and 120 drivers were tested for drugs. Three drivers were charged with high-range drink driving, three harged with mid-range drink driving and seven with low-range drink driving.

Ten drivers allegedly returned positive traces for cannabis, and three drivers positive traces for methyl amphetamines.

The Coffs Clarence police district said the random drug and breath testing operation was aimed at reducing road trauma in the Lower Clarence communities of Maclean and Yamba.

driving drug driving drugs police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Hammer produced in school fight

    Hammer produced in school fight

    News A NUMBER of students were involved in a school fight with a hammer last week, causing Emerald State High School to go into lockdown.

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    News Central Highlands teen tests his Halo skills at world championships.

    Pressure on to keep title

    Pressure on to keep title

    News Emerald powerlifter to Canada.

    Fake money warning

    Fake money warning

    News Police urge vigilance after 73 counterfeit notes found.

    Local Partners